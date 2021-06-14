Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communications agency said that nobody can deny that eventually digital will overtake television. However, he said that the gap is still large enough for it happen by 2024. “Digital is still one third of the overall television ad industry which stands at around ₹50, 000 crore. I feel digital will topple TV but only 2027-28," he added.