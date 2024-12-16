Hello, 6E: Whose brand is it anyway?
Summary
- Ever since it started flying, IndiGo has been using 6E far more than a mere airline call sign. Mahindra names—and then withdraws—its latest electric SUV as BE 6e. Who is right?
In a marketplace where even the simplest code can signal brand identity, low-cost airline IndiGo’s tussle with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra over “6E" poses a fundamental question: when does a combination of letters and numbers stop being generic and become proprietary brand turf?