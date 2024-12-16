Hello, 6E: Whose brand is it anyway?

A code that transcends its roots

For IndiGo, 6E isn’t just an operational designation; it’s woven into the brand’s DNA. Harish Bijoor, a business and brand strategy specialist and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc., says, “IndiGo’s claim and perspective have been that it has been using 6E in a rather involved manner on its brand. To an extent, its brand identity is defined by 6E which… is pronounced to an extent as ‘sexy’... Over the last possibly 16 years or more, IndiGo has been using 6E, and that has become part of its brand identity kit.