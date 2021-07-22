Influencer marketing agencies work on fresh contracts to comply with ASCI norms

In a bid to comply with the newly formulated guidelines by ad regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), various influencer marketing agencies and talent management firms have started putting together fresh contracts or revising the existing ones with content creators and social media influencers which clearly state conditions for various kinds of brand promotions.

It includes disclosure of paid partnerships, prominently tagging posts with promotional tag and being transparent with the advertisers. This comes days after the ad regulator said that it has actively started monitoring social media platforms for defaulters of its guidelines.

"Our agreement with creators registered on our platform gets governed by general terms and conditions in tandem with influencer specific terms and conditions which has been in line with globally accepted influencer marketing practices. Post introduction of ASCI guidelines, we've updated the terms to reinforce the same in our campaign guidelines by addition of following new clause(s) in its terms and conditions," said Ritesh Ujjwal, founder & CEO, Kofluence.

Kofluence, for instance, said that it has included terms such as the use of upfront/prominent labels (ads or paid promotion), inclusion of minimum disclosure timelines in videos/pictures for paid label, language of disclosures either English or same language as of video/picture content. Kofluencer also claims that before promoting any brand, the agency does due diligence to satisfy itself about the claim made in ads.

Trinity Gaming, a talent management firm that currently manages 250 content creators in the gaming space said that it has briefed its legal teams to make necessary additions in existing contracts to make them fully compliant with ASCI norms.

“We have started to actively inform marketing agencies and brands that our talent will work and post content which is in compliance with ASCI guidelines. So, for any activity if a creator is getting paid the he/she has to post content with paid promotion tag," said Abhishek Aggarwal, co-founder & CEO, Trinity Gaming.

Launched in November 2020, influencer marketing platform, ClanConnect, which acts a virtual bridge between influencers (with over 1, 000 follower base) and marketers, said that every brand project, long or short-term, is preceded with a contract which now includes details of ASCI norms.

“Whenever we get a brief from a brand for a campaign, we also let them know about the guidelines. Be it a barter or paid collaboration this needs to be in line with the ASCI norms which are platform specific. For instance, if it is video content then a certain set of guidelines need to be followed and in case of an Instagram post there has to be a #collaboration hashtag that should be used," said Sagar Pushp, co-founder, ClanConnect.

Influencer marketing agency Whoppl said it has NDA (non-disclosure agreements) for influencers. The agency said that it updated all emails which talk about how the influencers have to use the ad hashtag as a part of the caption and use paid partnership tag.

“Also, we inform the brands that we are working with in such a way that they will approve the paid partnership tag so that the whole journey becomes seamless," said Ramya Ramachandran, chief executive and founder, Whoppl.

Ashutosh Harbola, founder of influencer marketing company Buzzoka said that a lot of influencer management agencies also tend to take confirmations on mail and are using term sheets.

“These requests are also coming from brands which are playing safe by asking agencies to take acknowledgement from creators and influencers that they will comply with ASCI norms. In case if something goes wrong then the onus will be on the influencer who has signed a prior agreement with the brand," he added.

Stuti Sethi, senior marketing manager at D2C firm Pureplay Skin Sciences that owns brands Plum, Phy and PlumBodylovin said that the company wants the influencers to share their honest views on our products with customers, be open about the fact that we are collaborating by declaring it on their post.

"... we ensure that our agencies are aligned to incorporate this process in all our engagements as well. We are insistent on a full disclosure and have even passed up on the engagement if the influencer is not comfortable declaring the partnership," she added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.