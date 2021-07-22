Influencer marketing agencies work on fresh contracts to comply with ASCI norms

“Whenever we get a brief from a brand for a campaign, we also let them know about the guidelines. Be it a barter or paid collaboration this needs to be in line with the ASCI norms which are platform specific. For instance, if it is video content then a certain set of guidelines need to be followed and in case of an Instagram post there has to be a #collaboration hashtag that should be used," said Sagar Pushp, co-founder, ClanConnect.