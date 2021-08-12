Influencer marketing is set to become a big thrust for businesses as they go forward to create branded content that deeply engages their audience said Arun Srinivas, director of Global Business Group at Facebook India.



“Branded content and influencer marketing has seen a huge uptick in the last 6 -12 months. Hundreds of creators are available for brands to create branded content in their own languages. For instance, a make-up brands can use make-up artists/creators to promote itself or a fashion brand can leverage fashion creator to unveil its new range of clothes," he added.



These ads, Srinivas added, that seem more authentic and less scripted tend to work well with users. “Whenever there is a hallmark of authenticity in ad campaigns that really works," he said.



Srinivas also said that Facebook is working closely with ad regulator ASCI to ensure transparency in branded content ads.



Ever since Instagram introduced advertisements on its Tik Tok like short video format Reels in June, Srinivas said that advertisers such as Colgate, Nykaa and Spotify have leveraged the format to reach out to their target audiences and achieve high brand recall.



“Reels allow brands to build engaging content. It’s not about rendering the same creative of 30-second TV ad or 15-second ad because the consumer will not be hooked on to it," Srinivas noted.



Facebook claimed that over the last three months more than six million Reels were produced in India which gives brands an opportunity to leverage the popularity of this format to connect with users.



“With large scale content being developed on Reels and many more languages I’m sure the penetration will increase in many parts of the country on Instagram. This will allow businesses, that are relevant to these audiences, to start exploring the platform. HDFC Bank, for instance, is one of the largest bank in the country. They were one of the first to adopt Reels ads and launch ‘Muh band karo’ campaign to warn customers about scammers that use personal information of users," Srinivas said.



According to him, ‘Discovery Commerce’ is set to become a big trend on a platform such as Instagram. Unlike e-commerce where customers actively search for products, discovery commerce allows users to discover brands on platforms such as Instagram through their feed and stories basis their interest and hobbies.



“This will drive the next phase of digital growth," Srinivas said.