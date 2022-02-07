Innovid, an adtech company, buys TVSquared for $160 million

The Media Rating Council, the industry’s measurement watchdog, last year yanked its accreditation of Nielsen’s national and local TV ratings. That has opened the door for new strategies: Last month, for instance, NBCUniversal said it had chosen to work with iSpot.tv Inc., a company that aims to help advertisers verify the reach and impact of their TV and streaming ads, as it seeks to better quantify how consumers are viewing ads across different mediums.