IPL 2020: Low-key brands strike association with teams

NEW DELHI: From menstrual hygiene, honey, to tyres, a variety of brands have been signed to sponsor Indian Premier League (IPL) team franchises with the T20 tournament set to begin from 19 September in the United Arab Emirates. Homegrown companies such as APIS Honey, esports platform Mobile Premier League and hygiene products brand Niine and BKT Tyres have partnered with franchises such as Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, among others taking, up displays on players' uniform and helmets.

Media buyers believe that on-ground and on-air sponsorship of IPL have high entry price points therefore only selected brands, that have cricket as a part of their long-term marketing strategy, tend to buy such sponsorships. However, team associations are relatively cost effective giving smaller as well as regional brands an opportunity to be a part of the popular cricket league.

"There are various price slots available in a team sponsorship. IPL player jersey allows multiple brands to be displayed as franchises are under pressure to monetise the teams," said Navin Khemka, chief executive, MediaCom South Asia, a GroupM owned media agency.

Barely three-year-old with a pan India presence, APIS India Pvt Ltd which retails honey and pickles has been signed as the headgear partner for Rajasthan Royals. The company plans to promote 'honey' as an immunity booster through this partnership. Recognised for its affordable sanitary napkins, two-year-old personal hygiene brand Niine is another interesting IPL partnership with Rajasthan Royals which will display the brand logo on the back of team's jersey. Niine will amplify its campaign to break taboos and drive awareness around the adoption of safe menstrual hygiene practices.

"The synergy between the two organisations to work on women empowerment is something we are excited about. Their work towards protecting the environment through safe disposal, with their products has been remarkable and is again something that we’re proud to be associated with," said Rajasthan Royals’ executive chairman, Ranjit Barthakur.

Homegrown esports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has come on board as principal sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT Tires) is backing six teams including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

"We are a keen supporter of several national sports all around the globe, but it fills me with immense pleasure that we are now supporting such a significant sporting event of India," said Rajiv Poddar, joint managing director of BKT.

IPL team franchises have also seen long standing relationships with brands continue such as lubricant brand Valvoline, Usha International, Boat headphones and Boost. These brands have been associated with various teams for more than a year. Usha International, for instance, has been backing Mumbai Indians for the last six years.

"While IPL promises exposure and engagement, brands need to smartly formulate their sponsorships to get the maximum benefit and not end up as a mere logo on the jersey," added MediaCom's Khemka.

