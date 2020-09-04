IPL 2020: Low-key brands strike association with teams

Barely three-year-old with a pan India presence, APIS India Pvt Ltd which retails honey and pickles has been signed as the headgear partner for Rajasthan Royals. The company plans to promote 'honey' as an immunity booster through this partnership. Recognised for its affordable sanitary napkins, two-year-old personal hygiene brand Niine is another interesting IPL partnership with Rajasthan Royals which will display the brand logo on the back of team's jersey. Niine will amplify its campaign to break taboos and drive awareness around the adoption of safe menstrual hygiene practices.