IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad team signs 13 sponsors

NEW DELHI : Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Sun Group owned team franchise, on Tuesday announced that it has signed 13 sponsors for the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to start from 19 September in UAE.

Leading the line-up of principal sponsors for 2016 IPL champions is JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. The cement brand was signed as title sponsor earlier this year in January, and the franchise has managed to retain for the tournament starting next month. Being a title sponsor, JK Lakshmi Cement logo will be carried on “jersey front" of the team players. Ralco Tyres and lubricant brand Valvoline are other principal sponsors and their logos will be carried on the back and right upper chest on the front of jersey, respectively.

Reliance Industries owned Jio, electronics firm TCL Technology, fantasy sports platform Dream 11, Jai Raj Steel, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd and Colgate have all signed on as partners for IPL season 13, with their logos and branding set to be displayed on the team’s match kits.

Sports equipment brand Tyka, Fancode, virtual reality sports platform IB Cricket and food brand Double Horse have also partnered with the franchise.

K. Shanmugam, chief executive, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “The interest from sponsors has been incredibly positive and encouraging in spite of the tough times. We are nothing but proud and grateful to have unflinching support of our partners, which is an immense source of inspiration for the squad to continue giving their best to the game."

Mint earlier reported that with the T20 tournament barely a month away, the league’s eight franchises are sprinting to sign up last-minute sponsors even as existing ones are trying to renegotiate a lower fee citing the pandemic.

With covid-19 restrictions in place, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) moved the tournament to the United Arab Emirates. The matches will still be played to empty stands, because of which a significant revenue stream—gate receipts—won’t be part of the income pool for franchise owners this year.

The upside is the larger viewership the IPL is likely to garner which continues to get brand interest.

