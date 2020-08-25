IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad team signs 13 sponsors

Leading the line-up of principal sponsors for 2016 IPL champions is JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. The cement brand was signed as title sponsor earlier this year in January, and the franchise has managed to retain for the tournament starting next month. Being a title sponsor, JK Lakshmi Cement logo will be carried on “jersey front" of the team players. Ralco Tyres and lubricant brand Valvoline are other principal sponsors and their logos will be carried on the back and right upper chest on the front of jersey, respectively.