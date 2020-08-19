IPL 2020: Team franchises renegotiate deals, sign new sponsors

Parth Jindal, chairman of the Delhi Capitals IPL team, said there has been a drop in value in sponsorship for the franchisees predominantly because now there is no more ‘meet and greet’ with the players, there are no free tickets in the stadiums as matches will be played to empty stands. The IPL franchise is renegotiating those, anywhere between 15% and 20%. Delhi Capitals has replaced its principal sponsor after air conditioner manufacturing company Daikin pulled out. The JSW group, where Jindal oversees the paints and cement business and a part of the steel operations, is the new principal sponsor.