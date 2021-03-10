IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals sign Studds as associate sponsor

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday said the team has signed up two-wheeler helmet manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd as associate sponsor for two seasons. As per the agreement, the brand logo will feature on helmets and caps of the IPL team. The company will also produce exclusive, co-branded limited-edition riding helmets, which will be available for purchase.

“This partnership not just adds a royal touch to our brand but also helps in further strengthening our commitment towards providing the best safety and quality products as well as services in the country...," said Gaurav Bhola, general manager - sales and marketing, Studds Accessories Ltd.

With four production facilities that can manufacture more than 14 million helmets every year, Studds is looking to expand its presence in the country, and the IPL tie-up provides a good opportunity. The company has two flagship brands Studds and SMK Helmets, with the former marketed and sold in 40 countries.

“At Rajasthan Royals, we are privileged to have the opportunity to work and associate with some of the best brands in the business. We are delighted to be welcoming on-board our new associate partner, Studds Accessories Ltd...," said Jake Lush McCrum, COO, Rajasthan Royals.

The IPL franchise said it is looking to achieve a 40% increase in sponsorship revenue in this edition of the IPL. It is building long term relationships with brands such as Red Bull, Jio and Colgate and offbeat brands such as homegrown sanitary napkin brand Niine.

