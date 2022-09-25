IPL ads are expensive: Coca-Cola’s Roy

According to a five-year global partnership it signed in 2019, Coca-Cola will be the official sponsor for all ICC events, including the T20 World Cups for both men and women, and the Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023. “With ICC we feel good about how much we are paying and we think it is a very effective investment. It is one of our pretty long-standing partnerships and we continue to build that relationship. We’ve got tremendous value not just in India, but in other markets as well," Roy said.