From soft drinks to supplements: IPL’s ad mix gets a health push

Neethi Lisa Rojan
3 min read6 Apr 2026, 03:20 PM IST
logo
IPL's advertising pool has long been dominated by FMCG and consumer electronics players, making the entry of healthcare brands notable.(PTI)
Summary
From impulse buys to “guilt-free” pitches, healthcare-led messaging is gaining ground on India’s biggest advertising stage.

MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League’s advertising mix is undergoing a shift, with pharmaceutical and wellness brands entering a tournament long dominated by impulse-driven products such as soft drinks and mouth fresheners.

Data from TAM Sports (a division of TAM Media Research), based on the first four matches of the 2026 season, shows healthcare emerging as a standout new category this year, even as most additions remain extensions of existing electronics and FMCG segments.

The shift signals a broader repositioning of IPL advertising, from indulgence-led consumption to health-conscious messaging, as brands respond to changing consumer preferences and look to embed wellness into mass-market narratives.

The tournament’s advertising pool, estimated at 4,900-5,200 crore, has traditionally been dominated by FMCG and consumer electronics players, making the entry of healthcare brands notable.

Also Read | IPL offers relief to bars, eateries after LPG disruption

“IPL has always reflected where India’s aspirations are headed and today, India wants to be healthier, not just entertained,” said Ripal Chopda, chief marketing officer at The Sleep Company, whose campaign features MS Dhoni linking sleep to overall health.

The shift is playing out beyond traditional advertising slots and into team-level partnerships and product integrations. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has signed a three-year principal sponsorship and health partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru—the first such direct association between a major drugmaker and an IPL franchise. While the exact cost is not public, the deal is estimated at 70–100 crore per year.

Healthcare advertising in India remains tightly regulated. The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, prohibits advertising of prescription drugs, limiting pharma companies to over-the-counter products such as multivitamins and pain relief brands like Revital and Volini.

Within those constraints, brands are aligning health messaging with the IPL’s performance-driven context. Colgate-Palmolive India, for instance, has partnered with Mumbai Indians as its “Dental Performance Partner,” launching an oral health screening initiative that links dental metrics to athletic performance. The campaign draws on FC Barcelona’s La Liga 2024 season title-winning effort, which incorporated dental tests into pre-season medical checks.

“The science has always existed but the ways to engage with consumers have increased,” said Gunjit Jain, executive vice president of marketing, Colgate Palmolive India.

Also Read | Why cricket, indulgence, and low-priced packs drive Cadbury’s marketing mantra

Supplement brands are also leaning into team affiliations and co-branded products. Pure Nutrition has tied up with Chennai Super Kings as its official sports nutrition partner, launching a range of co-branded whey protein, creatine monohydrate, lean meal shakes, pre-workout supplements and mass gainers. The company is also bundling official CSK merchandise with purchases.

“We track key indicators across the IPL window including website traffic, sales velocity, new customer acquisition, category mix, and repeat purchase behaviour,” said Sushil Khaitan, founder and managing director of Pure Nutrition.

Beyond pharma

Beyond formal partnerships, the wider advertising ecosystem is adopting the same playbook. Packaged food and beverage companies are increasingly positioning products as “healthy” or “guilt-free,” aligning with match-day consumption habits. Brands are bundling nuts, protein bars and functional beverages into IPL-themed offerings, reframing indulgence as mindful consumption. The Baker’s Dozen partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and campaigns by brands such as Nature’s Basket reflect this shift.

For years, IPL advertising was geared toward driving awareness and impulse purchases. Now, health is emerging as a new selling point across categories. “There is a clear increase in consumer interest in healthier choices, and brands are adapting their messaging accordingly,” said Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, Advertising Standards Council of India. “At the same time, this trend has led to more products being presented with a health angle, even when the underlying product may not have changed significantly,” she added.

Also Read | Cricket spends dwarf emerging sports: Report

The pivot is unfolding on one of India’s largest advertising stages. The IPL has already reached over 515 million viewers across television and digital platforms this season, according to broadcaster Jiostar, after drawing a record 1.19 billion viewers last year.

“As the Indian middle class grows and the pay increases, it goes into advertising and broadcasting and it touches most number of people. It goes into revenue and we saw this as a consumption, media, entertainment, and sports story,” said Royal Challengers Bengaluru co-owner Aryaman Birla at the Mint India Investment Summit in March.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics