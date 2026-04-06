MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League’s advertising mix is undergoing a shift, with pharmaceutical and wellness brands entering a tournament long dominated by impulse-driven products such as soft drinks and mouth fresheners.
From soft drinks to supplements: IPL’s ad mix gets a health push
SummaryFrom impulse buys to “guilt-free” pitches, healthcare-led messaging is gaining ground on India’s biggest advertising stage.
MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League’s advertising mix is undergoing a shift, with pharmaceutical and wellness brands entering a tournament long dominated by impulse-driven products such as soft drinks and mouth fresheners.
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