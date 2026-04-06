From soft drinks to supplements: IPL’s ad mix gets a health push

For years, IPL advertising was geared toward driving awareness and impulse purchases. Now, health is emerging as a new selling point across categories. “There is a clear increase in consumer interest in healthier choices, and brands are adapting their messaging accordingly,” said Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, Advertising Standards Council of India. “At the same time, this trend has led to more products being presented with a health angle, even when the underlying product may not have changed significantly,” she added.