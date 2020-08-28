IPL set to kick-start consumption cycle

Gautam Thakar, chief executive of Star Sports, said Dream11 IPL is not just a comeback of India’s most eagerly awaited sporting event but also a symbol of hope returning to the lives of people. “The anticipation for IPL is like never before, given that fans have missed watching their favourite players in action for a long time. This, combined with the early start of matches at 7.30pm, home-bound viewers and fewer doubleheaders, we are confident IPL 2020 will by far be the biggest IPL ever," he added.