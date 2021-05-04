IPL suspension to hit advertising, digital sponsorships, fantasy gaming

In an advisory, BCCI said that the decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind. “These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times. The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021," it said.

