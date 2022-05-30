IPL15 saw fewer advertisers, brands; ad volumes surged 11%: TAM Sports

TAM Sports added that the count of categories, advertisers and brands were almost similar in the first playoffs of IPL 14 and 15 with categories of IPL 15 going down to 39 from 41 this year. Advertisers too, dropped from 63 to 62 in IPL15. Brands saw a decline from 82 to 80 this year. The agency said the top categories were e-commerce gaming which accounted for 14% of the entire share of ads (% share based on ad volumes) followed by e-commerce wallets and pan masala companies accounting for 7% each of the entire pie this year. E-commerce education was 6% of the entire ad volumes and e-commerce online shopping accounted for 5%.

