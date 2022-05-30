IPL15 saw fewer advertisers, brands; ad volumes surged 11%: TAM Sports

Top advertisers were Sporta Technologies (Dream11) which accounted for 7% of the advertisers percentage share based on ad volumes; Think & Learn (Byjus) and Tata Digital accounted for 5% each while KP Pan Foods (Kamla Pasand) accounted for 4%
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded with marginally fewer advertisers this year as well as brands, as per a report. According to the report by TAM Sports, the indexed growth based on ad volumes during live matches saw the volume per channel per match showing an increase of 8% during IPL15 over last year’s season.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded with marginally fewer advertisers this year as well as brands, as per a report. According to the report by TAM Sports, the indexed growth based on ad volumes during live matches saw the volume per channel per match showing an increase of 8% during IPL15 over last year’s season.
The first play offs of the IPL 15 had 11% more advertising volumes compared to the fist play offs for season 14, found a new report by an independent division of TAM Media Research that monitors and manages sports sponsorship and content. The data took into account only live matches. There were 71 matches this year.
The first play offs of the IPL 15 had 11% more advertising volumes compared to the fist play offs for season 14, found a new report by an independent division of TAM Media Research that monitors and manages sports sponsorship and content. The data took into account only live matches. There were 71 matches this year.
TAM Sports added that the count of categories, advertisers and brands were almost similar in the first playoffs of IPL 14 and 15 with categories of IPL 15 going down to 39 from 41 this year. Advertisers too, dropped from 63 to 62 in IPL15. Brands saw a decline from 82 to 80 this year. The agency said the top categories were e-commerce gaming which accounted for 14% of the entire share of ads (% share based on ad volumes) followed by e-commerce wallets and pan masala companies accounting for 7% each of the entire pie this year. E-commerce education was 6% of the entire ad volumes and e-commerce online shopping accounted for 5%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The top advertisers were Sporta Technologies (Dream11) which accounted for 7% of the advertisers percentage share based on ad volumes; Think & Learn (Byjus) and Tata Digital accounted for 5% each while KP Pan Foods (Kamla Pasand) accounted for 4%.