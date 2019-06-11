Isobar, the digital agency owned by Dentsu Aegis Network, on Tuesday announced that it has elevated Shekhar Mhaskar to Chief Growth Officer. Mhaskar is currently serving as the executive vice president, a position he has held since 2018. He will continue to report to Isobar South Asia's group managing director, Shamsuddin Jasani.

In the new role, he will be responsible for overseeing key national accounts and business development with a clear strategic vision for growth.

“I’m delighted with Shekhar’s elevation. He has played an important role in developing the vision and leadership needed to shape our business and brand strategy across our client, marketing, and technology functions. In addition to his responsibilities, he will also work with me, bringing alive our vision of being the digital transformation experts while keeping our amazing agency credentials growing," said Jasani in a statement.

Mhaskar has been pivotal in building the business in western India along with overseeing the technology and creative services at a national level for Isobar India.

A computer engineer by education, Mhaskar has spent more than two decades in the digital advertising industry. He has worked with advertising agencies such as Ogilvy One, Cheil Worldwide, and Maxus (now Wavemaker India). He has also tried his hand at being an entrepreneur before taking up the mandate at Isobar to head the overall business in the western India; and, on a national level, the digital creative and technology services.

“I’m excited to shoulder the new responsibility to drive complex & strategic digital transformation programs that ensure our clients thrive, and commercially succeed in the present-day experience economy," said Mhaskar on his new role.