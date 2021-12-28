Potato biscuit brand Sunfeast All Rounder from ITC Ltd has launched a co-branded television commercial in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment which has produced ’83, the Ranveer Singh-starrer film.

The ad film, the company said, draws parallels between the inspirational all-rounder team that won the 1983 World Cup on which the film is based, and the combination of the savoury biscuits, potato and spices.

The ad film has been released in Hindi and went live on 24 December. It is being promoted across platforms including social media, TV and on YouTube to strengthen the brand’s visibility.

Creating an analogy between sports and snacking products, the 20-second ad film opens with a scene from the movie trailer highlighting the confidence and passion of a cricket player who steps out onto the ground not just to play but to win. It underlines how the perfect blend of the quest to win and extraordinary skills makes a player a true all-rounder.

The film concludes with the co-branded visual of the product and the all-rounder team of ’83, encouraging the audience to celebrate the greatest all-rounders this season.

Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, foods division at ITC Limited said, the World Cup victory was a turning point for India’s sporting culture and played a pivotal role in shaping the cricket landscape in the nation. "The movie celebrates the mix of drive, conviction and competence that made the Indian cricket team of ‘83 the greatest all-rounders of all times. This as a brand, resonates with these core values and reaches out to billions of cricket enthusiasts and film fanatics to celebrate the all-rounders this season."

Sameer Chopra, head of marketing, Reliance Entertainment added, “We hope the latest commercial helps us reach out to a wider audience and together we can help the nation relive the story of that momentous triumph."

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films launched 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. The film is directed by Kabir Khan.

