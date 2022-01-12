The company said in a statement that Raj is considered one of the finest women cricketers of all time and is synonymous with shattering the glass ceiling in a male-dominated sport. She is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket and is the only woman to score 7,000 ODI runs in cricket.

With the wine company's association with cricket, Raj was “an obvious choice" for them to represent the brand in India, the company said.

Mithali Raj said, “The brand and cricket share a unique ability to connect people and I am delighted to be associated with a brand that has supported sports through various partnerships. It is the official wine partner for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Building on this connection, I am excited to see this partnership flourish, especially at such an opportune time, just ahead of the women’s World Cup."

Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India that has brought the wine brand to India, said, “We are proud to associate with an all-time cricketing legend for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. We are excited to have her on board as she has been a source of inspiration to budding cricketers on and off the field. She has been the guiding light for women’s cricket in India for over two decades," he said.

According to research firm Technavio's recent report published in 2021, the wine market in India is estimated to grow by $274.00 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 19.78%. Some key vendors here include Chateau d Ori, Fratelli Wines Pvt Ltd., Good Drop Wine Cellars Pvt Ltd., Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd., KRSMA Estates Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mandala Wines, Renaissance Winery Pvt. Ltd., Sula Vineyards, and Vallonne Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.