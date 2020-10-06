Jewellery brands likely to spend over 450 crore in ads during festive season

Titan-owned Tanishq launched a Durga Puja campaign to tap the eastern India market and promote its festive collection Aparajita. The company's advertising plan in terms of media weights, will be similar to last year. "..or maybe a shade better in terms of the media we have chosen to go with. And in terms of impact, we believe the impact will be even higher than what we had last year," said Arun Narayan, VP, category, marketing & retail, Tanishq, part of Titan Company Limited.