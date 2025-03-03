Industry
JioStar sets record ₹5,000 crore ad target for IPL 2025. Advertisers not that bullish
Gaurav Laghate 03 Mar 2025
- While JioStar is banking on premium ad innovations and aggressive sales efforts, high ad costs, concerns over new reporting metric and the potential impact of the paywall model remain key risks.
Mumbai: With just over two weeks to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, JioStar—the joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd’s Viacom18 and The Walt Disney Co.—has secured 12 sponsors and is targeting ₹5,000 crore in advertising revenue from this edition, according to two people aware of the matter. However, industry experts are not sure if this target is achievable.
