New Delhi: With adman Sonal Dabral moving on from Ogilvy & Mather, the WPP Plc-owned creative agency, on Monday announced the elevation of Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak as chief creative officers for India market with immediate effect.

The trio, who were serving chief creative officers (West) so far, will hold the joint responsibility of driving Ogilvy India’s creative product at a national level. The agency said they will oversee all creative work across markets in India while continuing to lead creative hands-on in Ogilvy Mumbai.

“I consider myself very fortunate to have on my team three partners who have made a huge impact on Ogilvy’s creative leadership, and an even more significant difference to Ogilvy’s partnerships with clients. This promotion could not be more deserving. I’m extremely proud to have Kainaz, Harshad and Sukesh on our India team. They are the future of Ogilvy and I’m confident they will be the game changers in Ogilvy," said Piyush Pandey, chief creative officer Worldwide and executive chairman India, Ogilvy.

With two decades of experience in advertising, Sukesh Nayak joined Ogilvy in 2000. Known for his storytelling ability, he has worked on multiple engaging campaigns for brands such as Tata Sky, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Star TV, Shan Masala, Fortune Oil, Amazon, Google, and ICC Cricket World Cup among others. Over the years, his work has been recognised at national and international awards, including Effies, AMEs, Kyoorius, Adfest, Spikes, D&AD, London International Awards and Cannes.

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha joined Ogilvy in 2010 having worked on brands such as Brooke Bond Red Label, ITC Savlon and Hindustan Unilever among others. In 2017, they were instrumental in Ogilvy India’s record number of Cannes Lions; nine in a year. In 2018, Savlon Healthy Hands campaign won Asia’s first Grand Prix for creative effectiveness at Cannes Lions.

“Sukesh, Kainaz and Harshad are powerhouses of energy and great talent. Over the last few years, their work across some of our largest clients has been modern in expression and execution, and as inspiring and memorable as any trademark Ogilvy India work should be. This is a rare and precious balance for any creative to strike. They understand the value of hard work and deep client relationships and I’m sure they will do a fantastic job of driving Ogilvy India’s creative product and reputation, “said Kunal Jeswani, chief executive, Ogilvy India.

