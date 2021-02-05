Kalyan Jewellers brings together celebrities, influencers in new ad

In a massive promotional exercise, jewellery company Kalyan Jewellers has rolled out a new campaign featuring 16 brand ambassadors and influencers. The campaign titled #TrustIsEverything is a sixth edition of company's Trust Series films under which the company highlights its quality standards.

The film opens with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan welcoming a bride in their home highlighting how trust builds beautiful relationships. The campaign showcases different wedding functions being celebrated across various parts of India along with customised hyperlocal jewellery.

The 90-second multilingual film sees national and regional brand ambassadors come together, to celebrate their different identities, languages, cultures and traditions, woven together by the emotion of ‘Bharosa’ (trust). The company is promoting the brand’s hyper local jewellery designs that are part of the Muhurat Bridal Collection.

Kalyan’s brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan digitally launched the film on social media which will be promoted on television and various digital properties of the company.

"Over the years, through the Trust Ad series, Kalyan Jewellers has highlighted Trust – as the core value that the brand focuses on while also emphasizing on its business practices including consumer-centric initiatives and pioneering programmes such as BIS hallmarking and four-level product certification," the company said in a statement.

Celebrities that appear in the campaign include Katrina Kaif, Manju Warrier (Kerala), Prabhu Ganesan (Tamil Nadu), Akkineni Nagarjuna (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), Pooja Sawant (Maharashtra), Wamiqa Gabbi (Punjab), Kinjal Rajpriya (Gujarat) and Ritabhari Chakraborty (West Bengal) among others.

The push to promote its bridal collection by the company is hardly surpring given that gold demand had fallen sharply in 2020 by 35% to 446.4 tonnes, the lowest since 1994, due to the pandemic driven lockdown, according to reports of the World Gold Council (WGC).

However, jewellery brands in the country have been investing in advertising and marketing promotions to boost consumer demand. Brands such as Tanishq, Kayan Jewellers and Orra Diamonds among others have also experimented by launching lighter jewellery items as jewellery buying is becoming more practical, light weight and less heavy on the pocket. Consequently, brands are positioning their marketing to promote jewellery as a daily wear item.

