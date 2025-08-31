Karaoke marketing: When brands lip-sync instead of singing their own songs

Marketing today is louder, faster and more omnipresent than ever. Yet, paradoxically, it has never been more forgettable. Scroll through any feed and campaigns blur together. All have polished visuals, earnest voiceovers, purpose-driven taglines. Almost all are indistinguishable.

This is what I call karaoke marketing. It hits the notes, but lacks soul. It is loud, enthusiastic, often off-key, and most importantly, unoriginal.

It mimics rather than imagines.

The tragedy is that karaoke marketing rarely comes from incompetence. Some of the brightest creative minds and seasoned marketers are behind it.

What drives it is not lack of skill, but a fear of standing out in an environment that rewards conformity, a fear of failing publicly in a culture that punishes missteps, a fear of the unknown that makes imitation feel safer than invention.

So, boardrooms settle for the “approved" aesthetic. Agencies pitch a formula that worked somewhere else.

Brands end up producing campaigns that sound like press releases, look like poor Apple or Nike clones and chase hashtags long after their peak.

The outcome is predictable. You may rack up impressions but leave no lasting mark.

The irony is that the worst offenders are often market leaders with heritage, scale, and budgets that dwarf the competition.

Yet despite their size, they struggle to gain mindshare. Auto brands are trapped in similar formats. Telecom giants deliver interchangeable ads. Consumer brands put out campaigns that could be swapped without the logo. Insurance brands do emotion without a reason to prefer.

Distribution secures sales, but ask a consumer what the brand stands for, and the answers blur.

Share of voice without share of originality does not translate into share of mind.

Even the biggest spenders cannot buy cultural resonance if all they do is sing someone else’s tune.

The alternative is visible in brands that cut through precisely because they refuse to play karaoke.

Amul has, for decades, relied on humour rooted in topical, cultural commentary. Its topical cartoons are instantly recognisable and memorable. Nescafé in Australia reframed behaviour with its “Now’s Good" campaign, built on the simple insight that a coffee break need not be long to be restorative. By leaning into a truth consumers immediately recognized, it transformed the image of instant coffee and made it aspirational again.

YSL Beauty’s “Abuse Is Not Love" initiative demonstrated what cause marketing looks like when it is lived rather than borrowed. By investing in research, training, and partnerships, the brand showed that purpose is not packaging but practice, turning authenticity into a competitive edge.

None of these campaigns were safe bets, but all of them were ownable, and therefore unforgettable.

Karaoke marketing may avoid embarrassment in the moment, but it extracts a heavy long-term cost. It breeds creative paralysis, as teams learn that only safe ideas survive review and stop pitching bold ones altogether. It hollows out purpose, as brands mimic causes without embodying them, leaving audiences sceptical. It erodes identity, because if your campaigns could be mistaken for those of five competitors, there is little reason for consumers to remember or prefer you.

Real brands, by contrast, write their own lyrics. They don’t lip-sync; they sing in their own voices, even if the first notes crack.

Originality isn’t eccentricity for its own sake. It’s about grounding creative expression in roots, in audience, and in worldview. It’s about resisting the comfort of templates and experimenting with tones and formats not yet sanctioned by award juries. In an age of algorithmic sameness, originality is both rebellion and good business.

Safe marketing may shield brands from mistakes today, but it also prevents them from making history tomorrow.

The campaigns etched into memory are not those that blended in, but those that risked sounding different, looking strange, or saying something that mattered.

Dove’s “Real Beauty," Apple’s “Think Different," Nike’s “Just Do It", these weren’t karaoke nights. They were live performances that changed the sound of the room.

If your brand feels trapped in mimicry, the choice is clear—either continue to lip-sync and fade into the background, or write a new song, and dare to sing it live.

Silence is safer than song, but no one remembers the silent.

Brands that matter dare to sing.

Shubhranshu Singh is a business leader, cultural strategist and columnist. He was honoured as one of the 50 most influential global CMOs for 2025 by Forbes. He serves as the APAC representative on the EffieLIONS foundation board.