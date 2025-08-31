Karaoke marketing: When brands lip-sync instead of singing their own songs
Karaoke marketing may avoid embarrassment in the moment, but extracts a heavy long-term cost. It breeds creative paralysis, as teams learn that only safe ideas survive review and stop pitching bold ones altogether. It hollows out purpose, as brands mimic causes without embodying them.
Marketing today is louder, faster and more omnipresent than ever. Yet, paradoxically, it has never been more forgettable. Scroll through any feed and campaigns blur together. All have polished visuals, earnest voiceovers, purpose-driven taglines. Almost all are indistinguishable.