NEW DELHI: Mahesh Gupta, chairman of Kent RO Systems Ltd, on Wednesday apologised for the controversial advertising campaign that insinuated that domestic helps can be carriers of the novel coronavirus while promoting its bread and atta maker.

The campaign, featuring brand ambassador Hema Malini, unleashed a social media storm as multiple users on Twitter bashed the ad and reported it to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for being insensitive towards the domestic helps who are already facing discrimination from housing societies across the country.

The ads have been taken down from company’s social media handles including Instagram.

"We have withdrawn the said ad of Kent Atta maker and it will never be launched again. It was unintentional, badly communicated and was wrong and therefore withdrawn. We are sorry to have published it. We support and respect all sections of the society," said Gupta in an email response to Mint's query.

ASCI said it has received complaints but since the post is not available, complaints have not been processed.

The ad, which promoted bread and atta maker, asked consumers, "Are you allowing your maid to knead the atta dough by hand? Her hands might be infected. Don't compromise on health and purity and buy the Kent Bread and Atta maker."

Advertising experts believe that the campaign is not just in poor taste but might end up instigating discriminatory behaviour towards domestic help.

Naresh Gupta, strategy head and managing partner at advertising agency Bang in the Middle, who complained to ASCI said under new guidelines on celebrity endorsements, the brand ambassador could also be booked for discrimination.

Sambit Mohanty, creative head (South), McCann Worldgroup India, said the campaign was insensitive and a very badly written reason-to-buy a product.

