Key to filter social media buzz

In the age of social media and consumer activism, should brands reconsider their ad campaigns?

The new framework for brands in marketing is an emerging trend of purpose-led brands which are taking social positions through advertising. The more actively a brand takes up social positions, chances are it will end up being perceived as taking a political position due to the polarized environment that we are living in. Brands will have to look at their campaigns through the lens of politics.

Do brands have the freedom to express their views in ads?

Yes, but the freedom comes at a cost. Brands need to have the courage to stand by their beliefs and be willing to pay that cost as the overall environment forces them to self-censor.

Should they stay clear of social and political issues in their advertising strategies?

If a corporation has a strong belief in a sociopolitical issue and is willing to stand by it, only then they should get into such advertising.

*Is it important for them to listen increasingly to their customers?

Advertisers have to be mindful of how consumers are processing any message that they give out. Having said that, brands need to filter out the noise on social media as it might not be the true representation of their consumer base while assessing likely tangible impact.

*After the Tanishq fiasco, will brands rely more on mainstream ads than controversial messaging?

I expect certain advertisers to continue to take a stand and create bold advertising. We will witness young brands or startups using controversial or bold advertising to grab eyeballs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via