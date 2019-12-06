Google India today announced its annual YouTube ads leader board for India revealing the top ten most watched ads this year. These ads have received the maximum views, and shares from audiences across the country.

“YouTube is now playing a central role in helping consumers arrive at their final purchase decisions. We have worked hard to bring the power of Google and YouTube together to help unlock the magic of intent and YouTube today is a full funnel solution, with tools like TrueView for Action optimised for brand as well as performance objectives like leads and referrals," said Satya Raghavan, Director - YouTube Partnerships, India.

Kia Motors – The South Korean auto maker’s, which entered India market this year with car brand Seltos, maiden television campaign , highlighted nine unique inspirations. From an astronaut, ballerinas, humming bird to even a tiger the campaign ended highlighting the new car model Seltos and its unique design. The ad remerged as the most watched ad of YouTube with over 232 million views so far.

Samsung India – The smartphone maker created a campaign for its Good Vibes app which helps deaf and blind people to communicate with others. Made by advertising agency Cheil, the film tells the story of a young deaf and blind girl who uses the Good Vibes app to reach out to her family. The ad struck a chord with netizens garnering over 205 million views so far.

Pepsico India – Cola brand Pepsi brought together Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to reach out to young consumers through ‘Har Ghoot Mei Swag’ campaign. Launched as a Pepsi anthem, the ad features the young actors along with rapper Badshah crooning on a foot tapping number. The ad has garnered over 153 million views so far.

Xiaomi India – The television commercial highlighted smart features of its Mi TV brand, specifically the voice command capability powered by Google Assistant. The brand leveraged the on screen chemistry of actors Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly who also appeared in comedy show series Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The couple’s incredible on-screen presence and interactions along with the star child actor, Aryan Randhawa, focus on how the Mi TV is the most ideal Smart TV to have at your home and how it's deeply integrated in their daily lives. The film has over 133 million views.

Oppo – The Chinese handset maker’s ad spot for its F11 pro model was all about key features and sleek design. With over 4, 08, 000 views on YouTube it managed to garnered attention of many viewers.

Google Assistant – Launched to create awareness about Google’s voice assistant service, the ad is set in Hindi heartland of the country. The film features a customer using Google Asssistant to inquire about weather before changing his purchase decision. The ad has over 86 million views so far.

Aditya Birla Group – The ‘Big in your life’ campaign highlights the company’s journey to a brand that enables and empowers people at every step in their life. The ad has received 62 million views so far.

OnePlus India - The ad features actor Robert Downey Jr. taking a break from a film set for five minutes and plugging in the OnePlus Bullets and OnePlus 7T phone. As he starts jamming out on the empty lot he is caught a tour group recording him with their OnePlus phones. It then somehow becomes a dance party until the producer comes looking for Downey. The ad has garnered 61 million views so far.

Horlicks – Extending its ‘Fearless Kota’ campaign from last year, GSK owned malt brand launched a new ad called ‘Bottle of Love’ campaign . The ad featured mothers who broke locational barriers and sent a bottle filled with food and love, helping kids to better prepare for their exams. The campaign has received over 59 million views.

Vivo India - To promote its S1 smartphone model, the Chinese handset maker brought actor Sara Ali Khan who featured in its television commercial . The ad highlighted the high performance selfie camera feature. The ad has received over 58 million views.