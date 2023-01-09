Kiara Advani signed as brand ambassador for Mohey2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 07:46 PM IST
- The company said the ad film depicts the era of a modern day bride and how weddings are a big day for them
The womenswear brand from Vedant Fashion Limited signed Advani for its ongoing campaign Vedant Fashion Limited-owned bridalwear brand appointed actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador with their ongoing campaign ‘Dulhan Wali Feeling’. Advani will be pictured as an Indian bride from its latest collection.