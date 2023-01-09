The womenswear brand from Vedant Fashion Limited signed Advani for its ongoing campaign Vedant Fashion Limited-owned bridalwear brand appointed actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador with their ongoing campaign ‘Dulhan Wali Feeling’. Advani will be pictured as an Indian bride from its latest collection.

The company said the ad film depicts the era of a modern day bride and how weddings are a big day for them.

In the film, during her ‘bidaai’, Advani is seen replacing all the gifts she got for her wedding with other prized possessions. She packs her first doll, her racket that helped her win a match against her father, her old notebooks, and everything that holds more meaning and memories to her new home.

With the help of her husband and father-in-law Advani is able to replace all the new gifts that she finds meaningless in front of her old possessions.

While leaving in the car her mother asks her why she is taking old items to her new house, to which she says, “I will make my new house as my own house".

The movie shows a cluster of emotions a bride experiences on her special day and how these old items hold a special place in their hearts and they want to carry their memories with them.

Advani said, “I am so excited to be associated with them, a brand that not only celebrates weddings but also, their brides and their individuality. It’s important that the brides feel comfortable in their own skin and are their true self on their big day.

This campaign beautifully encapsulates the theme and we hope it strongly connects with all the new brides."

Vedant Modi, chief marketing officer of the firm said, “Advani whilst deeply rooted with her tradition, is also the new age Indian woman that brings out our powerful messaging in the most confident manner.

Mohey has been conceptualized for the confident and bold Indian brides who live life to the fullest.“

The campaign was conceptualized and executed by Shreyansh Innovations. Its founder, director of the agency Shreyansh Baid, said: “In keeping with the spirit of the company, we have yet again celebrated the views of a modern bride.

Advani delivers a message of freedom and choice in a very simple way where she chooses to carry some unexpected things with her as she leaves for her marital home. But these seemingly meaningless things are what hold priceless memories for her.

An old report by KPMG estimated India’s wedding industry’s size at $50 billion ( ₹3.4 trillion), which is roughly 1.5-2% of full-year GDP.