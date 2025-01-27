Kingfisher’s big beer bet: flavoured brews
Summary
With rising affluence, increased socialization and the evolving preferences of younger consumers, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) is tapping into a new wave of opportunities in the beer market. The company has launched two new Kingfisher variants, Mango Berry Twist and Lemon Masala, marking a foray into the flavoured beer segment.