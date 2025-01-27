Kingfisher’s big beer bet: flavoured brews

With rising affluence, increased socialization and the evolving preferences of younger consumers, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) is tapping into a new wave of opportunities in the beer market. The company has launched two new Kingfisher variants, Mango Berry Twist and Lemon Masala, marking a foray into the flavoured beer segment.

Vikram Bahl, chief marketing officer of UBL, shared insights into the strategy behind this launch and the company’s broader plans to drive growth in India and beyond.

Edited excerpts…

What led to the launch of the two new Kingfisher variants?

At the end of the day, taste is the most important driver in food and beverage, and consumers—particularly Gen Z—are constantly seeking variety and new experiences. Flavoured beers are a popular trend globally, but in India, awareness is almost negligible. We saw an opportunity to introduce flavoured beers to a larger audience through Kingfisher.

Inspired by the diversity of Indian street food, we conducted research and found that mango and lemon were the most popular flavours. We added a twist—creating Mango Berry Twist and Lemon Masala—and tested these products with consumers. The results were fantastic. These new offerings are designed to appeal to younger consumers entering the category, as well as existing beer enthusiasts looking for variety. The new variants fall under the strong beer category, with an alcohol content ranging between 5% and 8%.

What are the distribution plans for the new variants?

We are starting with Goa and Daman, followed by Maharashtra. Regulatory approvals vary across states, so expansion will proceed in stages. Awareness of flavoured beer in India is currently very low. However, consumer testing has shown great potential for growth in this category. We’ve positioned these variants at a 25% premium to regular Kingfisher beer. Both are available in manageable sizes of 330ml cans and pints, as this aligns with consumer preferences for flavoured beverages.

Is this part of a reinvention to connect with younger audiences?

Kingfisher’s core promise of “good times" is timeless. The need to connect with friends and enjoy moments of togetherness is universal, especially as lives become busier and more stressful. These new variants represent an evolution of the brand, offering fresh and exciting experiences while staying true to its essence. We’re not reinventing Kingfisher but evolving it to remain relevant to today’s consumers.

Are regulatory challenges impacting your marketing strategy?

Regulations certainly shape our strategy, particularly in terms of visibility and distribution. Stores, both on-trade and off-trade, are critical touchpoints for creating awareness and driving trials. We focus on ensuring our products are prominently displayed and invest in training staff, bartenders and counter salespeople to effectively communicate the features of new variants like Kingfisher flavours. While regulations limit some marketing avenues, they also allow us to concentrate our efforts on a smaller number of stores for maximum impact.

How is Kingfisher responding to the rise of craft beer and low ABV (alcohol by volume) options?

Innovation is at the heart of our strategy. Over the past few years, we’ve launched products like Amstel, Heineken Silver, Kingfisher Ultra and Queenfisher. We’ll continue to innovate based on evolving consumer preferences and unmet needs in the market.

How do you ensure a consistent brand narrative while localizing for India’s diverse drinking cultures?

The time for beer is here. Affluence is rising, socialization is increasing, and beer offers a drink of moderation that helps people connect without losing control. These factors make beer a compelling choice for Indian consumers. Beer is increasingly becoming the drink of choice in India due to its refreshing nature and moderate alcohol content. It’s ideal for socializing and connecting with friends. As the market leader, our role is to grow the category by enhancing consumer experiences, improving store visibility, and ensuring chilled beer is always available. Affluence and socialization trends are driving this growth, and we aim to make beer a consistent and accessible choice across regions.

Any surprising insights about Indian beer consumers?

What I increasingly see is that people’s openness to trying beer and adopting beer as their drink of choice is on the rise. We have traditionally been a spirits market, and the reason why people have chosen spirits is because it’s unfortunately about how much alcohol they can get for the amount of money they’re paying. But the thing that we are noticing is that people are moving away from that. That, for me, is the big power—people are now looking at more moderate choices, more enjoyable options, which are cold and refreshing. That, for me, is the big aha moment.

How does Kingfisher balance data and creativity in marketing?

Marketing has always been a balance of art and science. Leveraging data is essential for understanding consumer habits and behaviours, but creative judgement is equally important. A marketer who relies solely on data or creativity will struggle to succeed. The most effective approach is to use data as a foundation for creative ideas that resonate with consumers.

Are there plans to take the new variants internationally?

While there are no immediate plans, there is definitely potential to launch these variants in markets where Kingfisher is already popular, such as the UK and Australia. Flavoured beers have significant appeal globally, and markets like the UK, where Indian food is hugely popular, present an opportunity to introduce these products to both diaspora and local audiences.