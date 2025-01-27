Kingfisher’s big beer bet: flavoured brews

Any surprising insights about Indian beer consumers?

What I increasingly see is that people’s openness to trying beer and adopting beer as their drink of choice is on the rise. We have traditionally been a spirits market, and the reason why people have chosen spirits is because it’s unfortunately about how much alcohol they can get for the amount of money they’re paying. But the thing that we are noticing is that people are moving away from that. That, for me, is the big power—people are now looking at more moderate choices, more enjoyable options, which are cold and refreshing. That, for me, is the big aha moment.