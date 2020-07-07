Laptop, PC makers likely to spend 450 cr on ads as demand grows

NEW DELHI : Personal computer (PC) brands have stepped up their advertising spends, which are expected to touch ₹450 crore this fiscal with demand starting to pick up following the easing of curbs put in place following the coronavirus outbreak, the subsequent reopening of markets and rising e-commerce deliveries of non-essential goods.

The advertising blitzkrieg is led by brands such as HP India, Dell, and Lenovo, which have begun promoting new launches and offers through above-the-line (ATL) and digital-led marketing activities.

The advertising blitzkrieg is led by brands such as HP India, Dell, and Lenovo, which have begun promoting new launches and offers through above-the-line (ATL) and digital-led marketing activities.

The laptop category in India, which was hit by smartphones with big screen size and tablets, will see a revival, said Navin Khemka, chief executive officer, MediaCom South Asia.

“The lockdown has changed everything from students attending online classes to large corporates realizing the importance of mobility because of people working from home. I expect an unprecedented demand for laptops, given that its penetration is low. It’s a necessity rather than a luxury," he said.

PCs have become essential devices and consumers are looking for one device per person instead of one device shared among family members, according to multiple consumer behaviour insights shared by brands.

In the current scenario, the utility of a PC has increased for uses such as working, remote learning, online classes, binge-watching, attending webinars/conferences, and catching up with friends and family.

Apart from promoting new launches and existing products across digital platforms, Dell is offering cashback and bundles on PC deals, which include printers or headsets.