Jindal’s ‘Steel of India’ campaign—whose idea is it anyway?
Jindal Steel and Power’s “The Steel of India" campaign has landed in a controversy with allegations of idea theft, igniting a fierce debate within the advertising industry. The row began when advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy (W+K) India moved the Delhi High Court (HC) in March, alleging that Jindal Steel had plagiarized a campaign concept they had originally pitched and accusing the steelmaker of dishonouring a service agreement.