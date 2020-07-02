NEW DELHI: PepsiCo India-owned potato chip brand Lay’s has partnered with multiple brands to create virtual packaging to thank unsung heroes who have brought joy to consumers in these challenging times. Aptly titled ‘Heartwork’, the social media campaign along with more than 20 brands aims to thank numerous unsung heroes of India through special virtual branded packs.

The special branded packs appreciate and thank the relentless efforts of farmers, truck drivers, factory workers, salespeople, retailers, and delivery executives that have ensured consistent supply of products to consumers.

Lay’s has partnered with Flipkart, Tide, Vistara, Kia and Cadbury, among others. These packs will feature custom messages thanking the respective brand and the unsung heroes collectively in a fun and quirky manner.

Dilan Gandhi, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India said at the beginning of this month, Lay’s launched a campaign - #Heartwork to thank farmers, truck drivers, retailers, and many more unsung heroes who have brought joy to millions.

“Maintaining the chain of gratitude, we reached out to leading companies and brands such as Flipkart, Tide, Vistara, Kia and Cadbury, with a customized virtual pack to express our gratitude for their #Heartwork. At the time when consumers couldn’t step out, the unsung heroes played an essential role in providing products & services every day across the country. Their tireless hard work is indeed Heartworm. We hope this will inspire many more brands join this journey and appreciate these unseen heroes," he added.

The campaign is aimed to connect with youngsters and netizens across India through the digital activation. Lay’s is seen sharing special branded Heartworm packs on Twitter and Instagram with each of the brands.

Earlier, the brand had also rolled out an emotional film, partnered with Smile Foundation to provide hygiene kits to over 40,000 families of such heroes, and got singers and artists including Neha Kaka, Jussie Gill and Shehnais Gili to sing the heartfelt ode song ‘Ye Heartworm Kehlata Hai’.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via