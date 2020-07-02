Lay’s creates quirky virtual packs with other brands to thank unsung heroes

“Maintaining the chain of gratitude, we reached out to leading companies and brands such as Flipkart, Tide, Vistara, Kia and Cadbury, with a customized virtual pack to express our gratitude for their #Heartwork. At the time when consumers couldn’t step out, the unsung heroes played an essential role in providing products & services every day across the country. Their tireless hard work is indeed Heartworm. We hope this will inspire many more brands join this journey and appreciate these unseen heroes," he added.