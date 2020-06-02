NEW DELHI: Lay's, the potato chips brand owned by PepsiCo India, launched a campaign to honour its supply chain workforce working amid the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing lockdown.

Titled #Heartwork, the television campaign

is a heartfelt and emotional ode to every worker in the brand’s supply chain. Workers from all levels of Lay's supply chain, including farmers, factory staff, truck drivers, distributors, sales force, retailers, and delivery executives are shown in the film.

The brand works with over 24,000 farmers, 4,300 factory workers, 2,400 distributors, 6.5 lakh retailers, and 5,000 sales staff across the country.

For Lay’s, every step of the journey from farm to finger is filled with countless stories of people who face tough challenges but overcome them with dedicated efforts, said Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India.

"In current times, brands have a crucial role to play in reassuring consumers through positive storytelling. People all over the world today are thanking those who have gone the extra mile. With this new campaign, Lay's proudly expresses gratitude to all the unsung heroes who comprise the Lay's product value chain and thanks them for their ‘#Heartwork’ that brings joy to millions," he said.

#Heartwork is the first phase that the brand will take live after a period of three months. While the first phase of this campaign expresses gratitude, the second phase will focus on partnerships that will help support the community in these difficult times.

"Production has started across all our three plants in the country. We are following all government regulations and norms pertaining to social distancing at the workplace, including ensuring adequate distance between employees, frequent sanitisation of high-contact surfaces, etc," said Gandhi.

