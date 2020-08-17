Lay's to auction art to raise funds for hygiene kits

NEW DELHI : As a part of the on-going #Heartwork initiative, PepsiCo India owned potato chips brand Lay's has partnered with Smile Foundation to launch a special exhibition ‘Artwork for Heartwork’. The initiative brings together artists and celebrities to generate funds for procuring hygiene kits for the numerous unsung heroes such as farmers, truck drivers, shopkeepers and many more who have been working tirelessly during these challenging times.

The initiative aims to provide hygiene kits to over 40,000 needy families.

All the artwork from the artist community, college students from National Institute of Fine Arts (NIFA) and celebrities will be showcased at curated platform Art&Found (www.artandfound.co) and the sale proceeds will go to Smile Foundation.

Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category Head – foods, PepsiCo India said, “With the Artwork for Heartwork initiative, we are channelizing the power of visual medium to create awareness and thank the tireless effort of numerous unsung heroes. We started the #Heartwork journey with music and have now transitioned to tapping creative visual art formats for this heartwarming campaign."

The initiative brings together art pieces of 100 local artists including painters, photographers and digital artists as well as close to 10 celebrities all of whom have made and donated original artwork for the “Artwork for Heartwork" cause. Some of the artists include names like Shubhika from Papa Don’t Preach, Sabeena Karnik, Aniruddh Mehta, Hari & Deepti, Shiva Nallaperumal, among others. The initiative is also being supported by Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Karan Tacker, and Ishita Dutta, who have contributed sketches, acrylic work on canvas, charcoal work on paper and doodles to help raise funds for the initiative.

Santanu Mishra, co-founder and executive trustee, Smile Foundation said, “Through showcasing artwork on Art&Found, we will enable consumers to purchase the art and be part of a larger movement wherein their contributions will be utilized to provide for hygiene kits in different parts of the country. "

The art leg is a part of the larger 'Heartwork' campaign where Lay's has collaborated with over 40 leading brands across the industry to thank them for their work during the lockdown phase in India by sharing special virtual branded #Heartwork packs.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via