Lay's to auction art to raise funds for hygiene kits

The initiative brings together art pieces of 100 local artists including painters, photographers and digital artists as well as close to 10 celebrities all of whom have made and donated original artwork for the “Artwork for Heartwork" cause. Some of the artists include names like Shubhika from Papa Don’t Preach, Sabeena Karnik, Aniruddh Mehta, Hari & Deepti, Shiva Nallaperumal, among others. The initiative is also being supported by Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Sood, Arshad Warsi, Karan Tacker, and Ishita Dutta, who have contributed sketches, acrylic work on canvas, charcoal work on paper and doodles to help raise funds for the initiative.