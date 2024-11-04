‘Advertising is an interruption; if it isn’t entertaining, it won’t stick’
Summary
- Lemonn, a trading platform, is determined to stand out in a competitive landscape. Its business head Devam Sardana shares insights into Lemonn’s engaging marketing approach. With a first-year marketing budget of ₹100 crore, it is committed to balancing brand-building with performance marketing.
Lemonn, a trading platform and a new player in India’s financial services space, is determined to stand out in a competitive landscape. Talking to Mint, its business head Devam Sardana shares insights into Lemonn’s user-focused, highly engaging marketing approach. With a first-year marketing budget of ₹100 crore, Lemonn is committed to balancing brand-building with performance marketing. Sardana delves into the brand’s quirky campaigns, innovative media choices and the strategy of making ads that entertain while delivering a strong financial message. Edited excerpts: