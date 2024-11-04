With the market’s growth and competitors like Groww and Zerodha, how does Lemonn differentiate itself?

Our brand approach is intentionally distinct from others. Financial products are traditionally serious, even rigid, with messaging focused purely on trust. But we recognize that our target audience—mostly in the 21 to 30 age bracket—doesn’t respond well to that. They’re used to consuming content that’s quirky, non-linear and often fast-paced. So, we’ve designed Lemonn to feel relatable, with a friendly tone that still delivers critical financial information. To help with this, we introduced our “Lemonn Man" mascot—a personification of our brand that adds a friendly touch and makes the experience feel less intimidating and more approachable for first-time investors. “Lemonn Man" embodies our goal to keep things light yet informative, in a space that’s often seen as strict and formal. We also provide unique app features, like analyst ratings and tailored recommendations, to simplify decision-making.