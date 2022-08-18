Publicis Groupe-owned Leo Burnett India has launched LB Regional, its specialised division for brands maximise reach with national audiences by understanding region wise insights. The company, it said, will help brands create localized content.

It said that often marketing campaigns miss cultural nuances and appropriate generalized stereotypes of different communities. This will break this cycle and help brands think region appropriate content by bringing in experts from each region, making content far more relatable and relevant.

It currently focuses on five key languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali and has a team of creatives and writers who are experts in each of them.

The strategy, it said, is backed by a quantitative survey undertaken by Leo Burnett India, spanning across 10 states (Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh +Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab + Chandigarh, Kerala and Delhi), with 2805 respondents, across different age groups between 18 and 45 years.

The survey covers attitude and sentiments across seven categories of food, mobility, finance, life motivations, relationships, health, and fashion.

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia and chairman BBH India said, “To succeed in today’s times, brands need to win in regions, not just nationally. Often, brands have opportunities or problems that are typical of certain regions. We have to deploy region-up thinking, using insights of that region., to be able to solve for these. Also, there is a growing demand for local, vernacular, Indianized content, which if done right, presents a big opportunity for brands to grow their audiences. With this in mind, we have created this division which helps brands think and create regional-level solutions."

India’s advertising market, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com, was valued at nearly ₹670 billion in 2020. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of 2022-2026 to reach ₹1253.2 billion by 2026.