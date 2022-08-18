Leo Burnett India launches specialized division LB Regional2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 08:08 PM IST
- It said that often marketing campaigns miss cultural nuances and appropriate generalized stereotypes of different communities
Publicis Groupe-owned Leo Burnett India has launched LB Regional, its specialised division for brands maximise reach with national audiences by understanding region wise insights. The company, it said, will help brands create localized content.