Leo Burnett India launches specialized division LB Regional

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia and chairman BBH India said, “To succeed in today’s times, brands need to win in regions, not just nationally. Often, brands have opportunities or problems that are typical of certain regions. We have to deploy region-up thinking, using insights of that region., to be able to solve for these. Also, there is a growing demand for local, vernacular, Indianized content, which if done right, presents a big opportunity for brands to grow their audiences. With this in mind, we have created this division which helps brands think and create regional-level solutions."

