Leo seeks to preserve creative legacy while adapting to advertising’s digital shift
Summary
- Over the past 15 months, Leo has added more than 40 clients and secured mandates across the Middle East and North Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe. While growth has been robust, the agency faces a key challenge: adapting to data-driven and technology-led advertising.
Mumbai: Leo (formerly Leo Burnett), a part of the Publicis Groupe, is expanding its footprint as it navigates the evolving advertising landscape. Under CEO Amitesh Rao, who took charge of its South Asia operations in January 2024, the agency has aggressively expanded its client base across India and the global markets and has adapted to shifting dynamics, driven by technology.