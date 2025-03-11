Mumbai: Leo (formerly Leo Burnett), a part of the Publicis Groupe, is expanding its footprint as it navigates the evolving advertising landscape. Under CEO Amitesh Rao, who took charge of its South Asia operations in January 2024, the agency has aggressively expanded its client base across India and the global markets and has adapted to shifting dynamics, driven by technology.

Leo has added more than 40 clients over the past 15 months, including Reckitt, Pfizer, Shriram Finance, ITC and Sebamed, Rao said. It has secured mandates across the Middle East and North Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe, strengthening its global presence.

While growth has been robust, the agency faces a key challenge: preserving its creative legacy while adapting to data-driven and technology-led advertising.

Changing leadership model

Advertising is undergoing a fundamental transformation, Rao said, as brands rely more on digital tools to engage with consumers. While agencies initially embraced technology for efficiency, he said its impact is more profound.

“Technology is democratising creativity, shifting reliance from individual craftsmanship to a more accessible creative process," he said. “While human creativity remains irreplaceable, execution can now be enhanced through tech-driven platforms."

Also Read | Are advertising agencies dying? Long may the art of persuasion live

This shift is also reshaping leadership in advertising. While advertising was once synonymous with creative visionaries such as David Ogilvy and Leo Burnett, Rao sees a shift toward collaboration.

“Success today isn’t about one person’s genius but about teams working together to execute big ideas in a myriad ways, making organisational culture, an openness to collaboration, and adoption of new technologies the pillars of tomorrow’s successful creative companies," Rao added.

As digital, data, and technology redefine brand engagement, agencies must go beyond storytelling to deliver impact across multiple consumer touchpoints. At Leo, this has meant fostering a team-driven creative culture rather than depending on a few high-profile leaders.

Balancing creativity, performance

As advertising becomes increasingly data-driven, agencies must strike a balance between short-term performance marketing and long-term brand-building. Rao acknowledged the growing reliance on metrics but cautioned against over-prioritising efficiency at the cost of brand integrity.

“Consumers connect with brands that have authenticity and purpose, not just those mathematically optimised for performance," he said. “The key question isn’t, ‘How do I stand out?’ but rather, ‘Am I saying something worthy of attention?’"

This balance is critical as Leo seeks to preserve its creative strengths while meeting client demands for measurable return on investment.

Performance recognition

Leo’s performance over the past year has been recognised across major platforms. In 2024, the agency was ranked No. 1 in India at Cannes Lions, WARC, and One Show, won Agency of the Year at the Abby One-Show and Adfest, and finished No. 2 at the Effies. It holds the No. 1 spot in Campaign Brief Asia’s India rankings.

Rao emphasised that awards are not the agency’s primary objective.

“Our vision is to be at the vanguard of creativity globally, and that commitment is reflected in our work. Winning accolades is always welcome, but always an outcome of delivering impactful creative solutions for our clients," he said.

Also Read | Can GenAI really craft effective advertising campaigns?

Leo’s business momentum remains strong. The agency retained all its major clients in 2024 while securing several new accounts.

“We had a stellar 2024, growing faster than any other creative agency in India. Our strong organic growth was an outcome of current client relationships being stronger than ever, while we welcome partnerships with a host of new brands. 2024 also saw us bringing in exceptional talent across the board," Rao told Mint.

Global expansion

Leo India has emerged as a key growth driver within the global network. The agency works with clients across regions overseas, reinforcing its reputation as a centre of excellence for global mandates.

“The creative and strategic talent in India is amongst the best in the world, and at Leo we are seeing this manifest in significant global mandates over the past year. Just as India became an IT hub, it’s now time for Indian creative and strategic talent to make a global impact," he added.

This global expansion aligns with the Publicis Groupe’s broader strategy of integrating creativity with technology, data, and commerce.

India’s advertising landscape presents both opportunities and challenges, with brands needing to tailor strategies for a highly diverse consumer base—spanning different languages, cultures, and generations.

“The greatest brands have one thing in common – belief systems that unify. While the complexity of execution is greater than it has ever been due to media and audience fragmentation, the core brand story must remain consistent," Rao said.

Also Read | Generative AI could give advertising its worst ever crisis of credibility

While the market becomes more fragmented, Rao said brands that stay true to their identity while adapting to new media formats will succeed.

For Leo, the focus remains on balancing creativity with data-driven execution. As advertising evolves, the agency’s ability to blend storytelling, technology, and measurable impact will define its future success.