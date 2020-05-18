NEW DELHI : World Wildlife Federation (WWF) India along with ad agency McCann Worldgroup India has created a digital campaign highlighting the impact of lockdown on the pollution levels. Since the coronavirus outbreak led to global lockdowns, millions shared social media posts on #Natureishealing as pollution levels dropped and wildlife started claiming public spaces. The campaign brings together heart-warming videos of animals taking over the public spaces across the country as well as globally.

The 50-second long film opens with images of people locked in their houses as a part of the ongoing lockdown. The film shows real life video footage of monkeys, peacock, sheeps and scores of pink flamingos taking over the wetlands of Navi Mumbai. The shots of animals are juxtaposed with ‘Aazadi' soundtrack which has become synonymous with the call to freedom in the pop culture references. As humans wait inside their homes wildlife is slowly taking their surroundings in what could be dubbed as a complete role reversal. WWF India asks a pertinent question 'Why should it be their freedom or ours? ' nudging the viewer on the proposition of co-existence once the world regains normalcy.

Himanshu Pandey, director - marketing communication, WWF India said that the short film is a reminder that the planet doesn't just belongs to us but also the wildlife.

"It’s the myriad species that is biodiversity that ensures balance in nature for a safer, resilient and sustainable world. It is unimaginable to think of life without the varied biodiversity that surrounds us. According to WWF’s Living Planet Report, we have lost 60% of wildlife populations in the last 44 years, globally. So, when we step out of our houses after the lockdown, let’s ensure we protect this biodiversity and build a sustainable world where nature and people co-exist. This is a film that aims to inspire individuals, businesses and governments to strengthen positive action to help build a better world for our future generations," he added.

The campaign, being promoted across digital and social media platforms, aims to spread awareness about co-existence and learning to strike a balance that pandemic has taught.

"These tough times have taught humanity many new lessons. The biggest of all, the value of freedom. But not just ours.

"With some amazing wildlife coming out on to our streets, we got to know how they’ve been missing their freedom, all this while. It’s reminding us that the place we call home, is theirs too. Here’s to aazadi, of every living species, from WWF India," said Sambit Mohanty, creative head (South), McCann Worldgroup India.

Share Via