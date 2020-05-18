Let's coexist says WWF India in new coronavirus campaign

The 50-second long film opens with images of people locked in their houses as a part of the ongoing lockdown. The film shows real life video footage of monkeys, peacock, sheeps and scores of pink flamingos taking over the wetlands of Navi Mumbai. The shots of animals are juxtaposed with ‘Aazadi' soundtrack which has become synonymous with the call to freedom in the pop culture references. As humans wait inside their homes wildlife is slowly taking their surroundings in what could be dubbed as a complete role reversal. WWF India asks a pertinent question 'Why should it be their freedom or ours? ' nudging the viewer on the proposition of co-existence once the world regains normalcy.