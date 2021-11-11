NEW DELHI: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will launch its new digital campaign Agar taiyaari sahi ho, toh jeet pakki ha i, featuring Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain. The campaign talks about being prepared for challenges that life throws up.

The brand has set up a microsite displaying snippets that narrate the story of Borgohain’s preparedness to win a medal for the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The microsite also allows users to click an augmented reality selfie with the Olympic medallist. Borgohain, who clinched the bronze medal in the women’s boxing (69kg) also received the Arjuna Award in August this year.

The campaign aims to reinforce that being prepared in life and planning at the right time is essential to defeat adversities and achieve life goals. "We support women in maximising their potential in every sphere of life and also in enabling their financial independence, autonomy and supporting their families," the company said in a statement.

Manish Dubey, chief marketing officer of the company, said the digital campaign reinforces the power of life insurance for an individual to be prepared for any uncertainties in life. "For each long-term financial goal to achieve fruition, there is a need for astute planning, appropriate product selection and commitment to stay invested," he said.

Borgohain added, “I trust the insurance to secure our family’s future. The company has delivered on its promises and has provided financial security to Indian families for over 20 years."

The campaign has been rolled out digitally and across various social media platforms, to drive reach, visibility and engagement with customers.

ICICI Prudential reported a 48% year-on-year rise in its net profit to ₹446 crore for the September ended quarter, led by growth in premium and investment income. Investment income rose to ₹13,546 crore in Q2FY22 from ₹7,949 crore in the same period a year ago. It had posted a loss of ₹185.3 crore in the first quarter, according to its registrar of companies documents filings to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

