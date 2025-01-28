LS Digital launches AI marketing stack with aim to accelerate adoption

Indian digital marketing transformation (DBT) company LS Digital has unveiled its AI marketing stack, integrating artificial intelligence into its suite of marketing services. The initiative underscores the growing significance of AI in reshaping the marketing landscape, enabling brands to leverage data-driven insights, create personalized campaigns, and predict market trends with unprecedented accuracy. By offering limited free access to the new marketing stack Research AI for existing clients, LS Digital aims to accelerate AI adoption, addressing a key hesitation among marketers.

AI is redefining advertising

AI is increasingly becoming central to modern marketing operations. Tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Adobe Sensei, Google’s Gemini, and Salesforce’s Einstein GPT are revolutionizing how brands engage with their audiences. These technologies help marketers personalize experiences, optimize campaigns, and even create content at scale. LS Digital’s offering enters this competitive, but fast-growing space, bringing an India-focused solution tailored for local market realities.

Prasad Shejale, founder and CEO of LS Digital, emphasized that the stack is designed to make AI adoption seamless for marketers. “AI is no longer an option but a necessity," said Shejale. “By embedding it across our services, we’re ensuring brands can confidently explore its potential without additional risks."

This view is echoed by Sreeraman Thiagarajan, co-founder and CEO of Agrahyah Technologies, which is building GenAI solutions for enterprise clients. Thiagarajan highlighted how digital-first brands have raised consumer expectations. “Digital-first brands like Instagram, YouTube, and Swiggy have significantly raised consumer expectations around user experience, personalization, seamless interactions, and engagement. Today’s consumers, accustomed to these elevated standards, expect the same level of experience from traditional businesses, whether it’s a bank or an automobile manufacturer. This is where AI can play a transformative role. When implemented effectively, AI goes beyond advertising and operational tasks like content creation; it enables businesses to truly understand their customers and deliver contextual, personalized, and delightful experiences," he said.

The AI marketing stack isn’t operating in isolation

Globally, companies are leveraging tools like HubSpot’s AI-powered CRM, and IBM Watson for marketing automation, and Sprinklr AI for trend spotting and changing consumer preferences. These tools not only help with insights and predictive analytics but also streamline media buying, enhance consumer targeting, and optimize budgets.

According to a report by PwC, a consultancy, AI in marketing is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%, reaching $107.5 billion by 2030. With LS Digital’s AI marketing stack, Indian brands—especially in sectors like FMCG, automotive, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) and e-commerce—can join this global wave of AI-driven transformation.

Key differentiators of LS Digital’s AI marketing stack

Unlike traditional marketing tools, LS Digital’s stack combines real-time research capabilities, generative AI tools for campaign creation, and predictive analytics for trend forecasting. The Research AI platform aggregates data from social media, e-commerce, and search platforms to deliver actionable insights. This aligns with the global trend of using real-time data to stay competitive.

Venugopal Ganganna, co-founder and chief innovation officer of LS Digital, explained, “Our AI marketing stack is built to address real-world challenges that CMOs face daily. From simplifying complex consumer data to enabling hyper-personalized campaigns, this stack empowers marketers to innovate and achieve results at unprecedented speed."

LS Digital has collaborated with leading technology companies to enhance its platform’s capabilities. These partnerships provide access to comprehensive, GDPR-compliant data and advanced machine learning tools, ensuring that the stack can handle vast datasets across multiple industries. This mirrors the strategies of global players like Amazon and Facebook, which rely on robust AI frameworks to power their digital marketing efforts.

GDPR stands for General Data Protection Regulation, and is a European law that aims to protect individual privacy and freedom.

A transformative shift for Indian marketers

The launch of LS Digital’s AI marketing stack signifies a broader trend: an acceleration in the adoption of AI for marketers in India. With its two-year development timeline and a $2.5 million investment, LS Digital aims to lower barriers for marketers by offering free access to select features, enabling them to experiment without financial risk. Early adopters in sectors like BFSI and FMCG are already using the platform to streamline media planning, optimise campaigns, and even accelerate product launches.

“AI’s role in marketing is evolving rapidly, and marketers must adapt to these changes to stay competitive," said Shejale. “This initiative allows brands to test AI-driven solutions in real time and understand its transformative potential."

The future of AI in marketing

AI’s growing influence in marketing signals a shift towards automation, hyper-personalization, and predictive analytics. While tools like LS Digital’s stack are making AI more accessible, their success will hinge on delivering measurable outcomes, such as improved ROI (return on investment) and faster campaign rollouts.

By integrating AI into core marketing strategies, LS Digital is not just responding to market demand but setting a new benchmark for Indian marketers navigating the digital transformation journey.

As the marketing industry continues to embrace AI, the conversation is shifting from “why AI" to “how best to leverage AI"—a question LS Digital’s new stack aims to answer.