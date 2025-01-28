LS Digital launches AI marketing stack with aim to accelerate adoption
Summary
Indian digital marketing transformation (DBT) company LS Digital has unveiled its AI marketing stack, integrating artificial intelligence into its suite of marketing services. The initiative underscores the growing significance of AI in reshaping the marketing landscape, enabling brands to leverage data-driven insights, create personalized campaigns, and predict market trends with unprecedented accuracy. By offering limited free access to the new marketing stack Research AI for existing clients, LS Digital aims to accelerate AI adoption, addressing a key hesitation among marketers.