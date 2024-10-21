The luxury paradox: Balancing craftsmanship and technology
Summary
- When technology enhances comfort, safety, or convenience, it can positively contribute to a brand's appeal without compromising its luxury image
In 1899, the American economist and sociologist Thorstein Veblen identified a class of goods for which demand increased as prices rose, contrasting with traditional laws of demand. These “Veblen goods", such as designer wear and vintage wines, exemplify how luxury items defy conventional economic principles. Today, we can examine how the application of technology to Veblen goods may either diminish or enhance their demand.