The luxury paradox: Balancing craftsmanship and technology

Consider Steinway & Sons, handcrafting pianos since 1870. While they maintain their reputation for craftsmanship, the company also claims substantial investment in state-of-the-art technology to stay true to their founder’s motto: “To build the best piano possible." Steinway pianos are priced three to five times higher than average pianos, appealing not just to musicians but also to connoisseurs seeking a grand centerpiece. While digital alternatives can produce piano sounds cheaply or even for free, those buying a Steinway are looking to make a statement, as with any luxury brand.